Why More and More Young Adults Are Getting Plastic Surgery

Trend we hate alert: More and more young adults are itching to change their physical appearance by going under the knife.

According to the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 64 percent of facial plastic surgeons surveyed saw an increase in injectable treatments or cosmetic surgery in people under 30 in 2015. Experts point to our selfie-obsessed culture and the so-called Kardashian effect—but it’s not just a millennial mind-set. Eighty-two percent of the surgeons surveyed said that celebrities were a big influence on the decisions of patients of all ages to get plastic surgery last year.

RELATED: 7 Celebs Who've Said Goodbye to Breast Implants

“Patients bring pictures of celebrities on their cell phones or show me photos they found on social media of what they want to look like,” says Eugene Kim, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills.

Deep breaths, everyone. Whatever happened to just slapping on a Valencia filter and loving your features exactly as they are?