Which Sleep Style Is Healthiest?

More than 40% of Americans sleep less than they should, leaving us weary, bleary, and at greater risk for depression, weight gain, high blood pressure, and several chronic health conditions. But even if you are clocking the expert-recommended 7 to 8 hours a night, your time in bed may be messing with your health in unexpected ways. According to sleep experts, your preferred sleep position could be giving you back and neck pain, tummy troubles, even premature wrinkles.

Here, discover the best p.m. pose for your body—plus the one you may want to avoid—so you can score the refreshing snoozetime you deserve.