What Helps You Beat a Bad Mood?

What's your go-to bad mood remedy? Take our one-minute poll (juicy celebrity question included!)

Ellen Seidman
November 04, 2014

Steam is practically radiating out your ears, you've got a scowl on your face, and you nearly bit your husband's head off when he innocently asked if you'd picked up chia seeds. Your diagnosis: A bad mood.

Sometimes, you just let it pass (I've been known to just go to sleep early). Other times, you find ways to snap out of it. What's your go-to bad mood remedy? Health wants to know. Take our one-minute poll (juicy celebrity question included!) and look for the results in an upcoming issue.

