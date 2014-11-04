Steam is practically radiating out your ears, you've got a scowl on your face, and you nearly bit your husband's head off when he innocently asked if you'd picked up chia seeds. Your diagnosis: A bad mood.

Sometimes, you just let it pass (I've been known to just go to sleep early). Other times, you find ways to snap out of it. What's your go-to bad mood remedy? Health wants to know. Take our one-minute poll (juicy celebrity question included!) and look for the results in an upcoming issue.

RELATED: 10 Things You Should Never Do When You're Angry

<a href="//healthstaff.polldaddy.com/s/what-helps-you-beat-a-bad-mood">View Survey</a>