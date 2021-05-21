Wendy Williams Shares Photo of Her Extremely Swollen Feet to Show Lymphedema Flare

Wendy Williams recently posted a photo of her swollen feet from lymphedema on Instagram. Wendy has been open in the past about having the condition, which causes either one or both legs to swell.

In the latest photo, Wendy can be seen sitting in what looks like a medical office. Her swollen feet and ankles are the near the camera, and she's wearing a sparkly green dress.

"My Dr. Laure is the French lady who's helping me live with lymphedema," Williams wrote in the caption. "She scrubs & understands my disease is not curable only manageable. Oh yes I'm wearing a sequin dress why not?!"

Williams, 56, shared her diagnosis in 2019 on The Wendy Williams Show after paparazzi photos surfaced that showed her swollen ankles. "Lymphedema, by the way, I've been diagnosed," she said at the time as an explanation for why her ankles were swollen. "It's not going to kill me, but I do have a machine—and how dare you talk about the swelling of it all."

Lymphedema is a condition that happens when the body is unable to properly drain lymph fluid, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Lymph fluid is part of the lymph system that carries fluid and cells in your body that help fight infections. When the drainage doesn't happen, swelling is the result, usually in an arm or leg.

Sometimes this swelling develops quickly, or it may develop slowly over several months, the CDC says.

Lymphedema can happen on its own (called primary lymphedema) or as a result of another factor (secondary lymphedema). People with obesity and arthritis are at a higher risk for lymphedema, along with those who are older. Secondary lymphedema can be caused by surgery, cancer or radiation treatment for cancer, and infection.

Williams said in 2019 that she has her condition "under control," noting that she uses a machine for pneumatic compression for 45 minutes a day. "It's the best party entertainer ever," she joked at the time. "Everybody [that] comes over wants to do it."