14 Gifts for Your Wellness-Obsessed Friend

These thoughtful gifts will support their healthy habits, while encouraging them to put self-care first.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Shopping for holiday gifts can be really stressful, especially when your friends and family are all over the place with their interests—whether they're super into tech, love testing new kitchen gadgets, keep up with the newest skincare trends, or like to stay active.

For the loved one who's all about aromatherapy, healing crystals, mediation and yoga, and tools to reduce anxiety (like weighted blankets), exploring different wellness practices is more than a trend—it's a lifestyle.

We've created a one-stop shop for the wellness-obsessed friend in your life, which highlights gifts to support their healthy habits and encourage them to find a balance and prioritize self-care.

RELATED: 17 Awesome Gifts for Men You Can Buy on Amazon