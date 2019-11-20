14 Gifts for Your Wellness-Obsessed Friend

These thoughtful gifts will support their healthy habits, while encouraging them to put self-care first.
Shopping for holiday gifts can be really stressful, especially when your friends and family are all over the place with their interests—whether they're super into tech, love testing new kitchen gadgets, keep up with the newest skincare trends, or like to stay active.
For the loved one who's all about aromatherapy, healing crystals, mediation and yoga, and tools to reduce anxiety (like weighted blankets), exploring different wellness practices is more than a trend—it's a lifestyle.
We've created a one-stop shop for the wellness-obsessed friend in your life, which highlights gifts to support their healthy habits and encourage them to find a balance and prioritize self-care.
1
Fitbit Versa 2
On top of 24/7 heart rate tracking, new sleep tools to help you get a better night’s rest, an always-on display mode, and a Spotify app that controls your favorite playlists, the newest update to the Versa 2 also allows you to use voice commands to set reminders, check the weather, and control your smart home devices—thanks to built-in Amazon Alexa. Plus, the Versa 2 tracks 20 different exercises like running, biking, weightlifting, and even swim workouts.
2
Gaiam Yoga Mat
While there are a ton of yoga mats out there, Gaiam's are consistently ranked among the best. (Don't believe us? Check out the over 1,500 5-star reviews this one has on Amazon.) This grippy mat has extra thick cushioning for added comfort, but is still lightweight enough to easily tote to the studio.
3
Sanuk Women's Puff N Chill Low Ombre Mule
The dreamy puffer upper combined with the quilted footbed make these sleeping bag-esque slippers too comfy and cozy to pass up. Plus, you can wear them around the house or sport them outdoors, thanks to the durable, rubber outsole.
4
Verilux HappyLight Full-Size 10,000 Lux Light Therapy Energy Lamp
Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is real, y'all. One of the best ways to combat it at home (or from your office) is with the help of a light therapy box. The National Institute for Mental Health recommends one that delivers light at 10,000 lux, so this top-rated lamp is perfect. Soaking in its artificial glow for up to an hour a day could help reduce SAD symptoms, while boosting your energy and mood. so gift it to your bestie who struggles in winter.
5
Roseyln Boutique Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set
Trendy handheld rollers are going nowhere, and any skincare buff would be thrilled with this set. The pure, natural jade roller helps to tighten skin and depuff undereye bags, while also helping your beauty products absorb better. The accompanying guasha scraper is an anti-aging tool that helps minimize wrinkles.
6
Luna Weighted Blanket
If you've ever used a weighted blanket, then you know it feels like a big, warm hug—thanks, in most cases, to glass beads woven into the blanket fibers. Some studies even suggest that these types of blankets can help ease symptoms of anxiety and make you feel more relaxed. This highly-rated blanket boasts a cool cotton outer shell and cooling filling, so that even your favorite hot sleeper won't overheat.
7
Hasana Energy Rose Quartz Crystal Water Bottle
Celebs like Jenna Dewan and Miranda Kerr are obsessed with crystals. While there's no scientific eveidence that they do anything besides look pretty, some experts say there is research to suggest that crystals may have the placebo effect and could promote relaxation. While it might feel a little extra, this crystal-infused flask will look great on your BFF's desk and is also a perfect way to hydrate during workouts.
8
Core 10 Women’s ‘Build Your Own’ Yoga Pant
Amazon's private athletic line, Core 10, allows you to customize your own pair of leggings for a perfect fit by choosing the waistband, length, and style—and then get them delivered to your door in just two days (because, Amazon Prime). One Health editor loved them so much, she raved that not only was the fabric stretchy and comfortable, but the high waistband and flattering fit also hugged her curves like a dream.
9
Urpower 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser
Aromatherapy their (or your) jam? This stunning diffuser uses just a little water and a few drops of your favorite essential oil to create a soothing mist in your space for up to six hours. Even better, this one blends organically into your space, is a breeze to clean, has an auto off safety switch, and boasts over 25,000 5-star reviews, so you know you'll be in great company.
10
Cotopaxi Luzon 18L Del Dia Daypack
With a durable yet lightweight ripstop nylon shell and breathable mesh shoulder straps, this colorful pack is comfortable to carry and fits all your essentials, thanks to the spacious main compartment, front zipper pouch, and internal hydration sleeve. Your eco-friendly, outdoorsy pal will love that it's made of 100% repurposed fabric, so not only is it sustainable but it's also one-of-a-kind.
11
Instant Pot Duo
Whether your friend is a new to cooking or a seasoned chef, they'll appreciate how easily and quickly they can whip up a meal with the cult-favorite Instant Pot. Serving as seven different appliances—including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, warmer, and more—it gives you a consistently delicious meal every single time with hardly any effort. This one, in particular, with it's mint, red, or white accents looks great on any countertop, in case you have limited cupboard space.
12
Mindfulness Cards: Simple Practices for Everyday Life
Each colorful card (there are more than 50, fyi) in this deck harbors a mindfulness exercise or mantra you can practice for the day—or simply display them around your home or office as inspiring intentions.
13
Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
This bestselling electric toothbrush is the ultimate gift for the person who holds oral hygiene near and dear to their heart. Just because it's one of the most affordable options on the market, doesn't mean it doesn't have all the bells and whistles that other brushes have. A pressure sensor lets you know when you're brushing too hard, and an in-handle timer pulses every 30 seconds to signal that it's time to move to a different part of your mouth.
14
Sunday Riley Starter Kit
One of the most popular skincare lines of 2019, this value pack—consisting of the brand's favorite products, including their vitamin C serum, water cream, sleeping oil, and lactic acid treatment—truly delivers brighter, younger-looking skin since the powerful formulas work to fight fine lines, wrinkles, and dull, discolored skin.