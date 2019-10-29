Is Weight Loss a Dirty Phrase? Health Is Partnering With WellBe to Discuss

As we approach the holiday season, many of us will come across offers of help from fitness apps and gyms and websites to help us avoid “holiday weight gain.” As many women know, this kind of messaging isn’t just something we’re exposed to during the holidays—it also comes up when we leave for college (who wasn’t made to fear “the freshman 15”?), when we have children, and when we enter menopause. This leaves a lot of room for unnecessary confusion and desperation (isn’t food meant to be enjoyed?)

This month, Health is partnering with WellBe, an online educational program and resource focused on holistic health and wellness, to host four experts well-versed in holistic nutrition to unpack the latest science on the connection between our eating habits and our mental health. How can we approach our weight from a perspective of nourishment rather than restriction? What does it mean to eat well without dieting? How has the current research on weight loss and management changed in recent years? We plan to dive into this and more!

Our panel moderator, Adrienne Nolan-Smith, is the founder of WellBe, a media company, education program and community focused on bridging the large gap between the healthcare system and the wellness movement. She will be fostering the conversation with the rest of our panelists on wellness, weight management, and dieting.

Adrienne Nolan-Smith

Adrienne is a board-certified patient advocate, speaker and the founder of WellBe. Her mission is to help people prevent and reverse chronic health issues naturally. She received her BA from Johns Hopkins University, her MBA from the Kellogg School at Northwestern University and her board certification in patient advocacy from the PACB. She lives with her husband in New York City. WellBe is her greatest passion and her life’s work.

Dana James, MS, CNS, CDN

Dana is a triple certified nutritionist, functional medicine practitioner and cogitative behavioral therapist. She is the founder of Food Coach NYC, a functional medicine nutrition practice where she has helped over three thousand women decode their body fat, and author of The Archetype Diet: Reclaim Your Self-Worth and Change the Shape of Your Body. In 2014, James developed Beautifuel, an organic, plant protien powder, as well as cacao-infused Adrenal Tonic to help reduce stress and sugar cravings.

Juhi Singh, MA, LAc

Juhi is the founder of The Juhi Ash Center, a holisitc healthcare center in New York City. She is an oriental medicine specialist, acupuncturist and Chinese herbalist. She is a thought leader in the field of acupuncture and ayurveda pioneering her Facial Rejuvenation Program and the -Acu- Facelift, a non surgical natural alternative method for facelifts, as well as therapeutic yoga, utilizing acupuncture and acupressure to promote healing. Juhi has a B.A. in Psychology concentrating in biology and and M.A from the Pacific College of Chinese Medicine.

Cynthia Sass, MPH, MA, RD, CSSD

Cynthia is Health's contributing nutrition editor, New York Times best-selling author, registered dietitian, and board certified specialist in sports dietetics with formal training in plant based culinary arts and mindfulness meditation. She is also a private practice performance nutritionist who previously consulted for five professional sports teams, including the New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Rangers.

Jenna Helwig

Jenna is the food director at Health and Parents magazines, and is a firm believer that food is one of the very best parts of life. In addition to her roles at Meredith, Jenna is the founder and operator of Rosaberry, a boutique personal chef services company that works with clients in Manhattan and Westchester, and she is the author of four cookbooks including the upcoming The Multi-Cooker Baby Food Cookbook. Jenna has a culinary degree from the Institute of Culinary Education.

