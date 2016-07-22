Watermelon Cakes: The Best Healthy Dessert for Your Summer BBQ

There’s no denying that watermelon is the quintessential summer fruit. This low-calorie, thirst-quenching backyard BBQ favorite is a staple in the sticky summer months. When you need to cool down, stat, a juicy slice of watermelon does the trick. But lately on our social media feeds, the fruit has been swapping its signature green rind for something a little different: a light coating of frosting. Watermelon cakes, as they're called, are an Instagram-worthy dessert that taste indulgent but still manage to be healthy-ish. Count us in.

Even better news: Creating your own watermelon cake at home is easier than you'd think. After slicing off the top and bottom (you'll want both ends to be flat), carve away the rind to create a cake-like shape. Another option is to cut the watermelon into rounds and stack them on top of each other in layers.

Once you achieve your desired shape, you have a blank canvas to decorate. For frosting, you could go the traditional route and use whipped cream, or make it vegan by using coconut cream. How you choose to embellish your watermelon cake is up to you. Here, a few of the most creative ideas we've seen on Instagram.

Add fresh sliced fruit on top and toasted almonds on the side:

Top with fresh fruit, candy, and candles for a birthday-worthy treat:

You could up your game and create fancy fruit patterns:

#watermeloncake 🎂🍉 A photo posted by @annialeksiina on Apr 18, 2016 at 9:46am PDT

Give it a floral flair with edible flowers:

Happy mother's day to all moms out there! 🌸 this easy watermelon cake is good way to celebrate mom 🍉🍰 #watermeloncake #sokeriton #vegancake #vegaani #vienakcakes A photo posted by Viena (@viena_k) on May 8, 2016 at 3:59am PDT

Make it layered to serve a larger crowd:

Or simply leave it "naked" on the sides to show off the beautiful red hues in all their glory: