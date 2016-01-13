Watch 100 Years of Workout Style With Cassey Ho

Let's all just take a moment to be thankful that working out in a midi skirt, button-down shirt, and kitten heels is no longer a thing.

When deciding what to put on before breaking a sweat, women nowadays have an overwhelming number of choices—high-tech running gear, patterned yoga pants, even clothes designed by our favorite celebs. And although there's still work to be done, retailers are finally getting better about making clothes that fit all body types, not just a select few.

Mode Studio's latest video, "100 Years of Workout Style," is a reminder that options of the past weren't always quite so varied. The three-minute video—which features Health's January cover girl, Blogilates and POP Pilates founder Cassey Ho—looks back at a century of fitness clothing trends. In the 1910s and 1920s, when "exercise" for women pretty much meant doing some stretches, outfits didn't offer much room for movement. Things very literally become less buttoned-up in the 1930s and 1940s, with cute denim rompers (that would actually be pretty on-trend in 2016) and high-waisted shorts. Leotards reign supreme in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, from more subdued hues in the 70s to brightly-colored ensembles reminiscent of Jane Fonda workout videos in the 90s. In the 2000s and 2010s, we get the super-comfy leggings, sports bras, and "athleisure"-inspired outfits we know and love today.

Watch the full video from Mode Studios below: