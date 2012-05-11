Want to Skip the Doctor? Try This

Try ginger.

It has been shown to calm nausea from pregnancy, motion sickness, and the aftereffects of surgery. (One study even found that it helped cut nausea from chemotherapy by 30%.)

Rx: Try 250-milligram ginger-root capsules (Zingiber officinale) four times daily for relief. (If you're taking ginger for relief from motion sickness, start using the capsules before you travel.)