Venus Williams, Shay Mitchell, and Other Celebs Reveal the Mantras They Tell Themselves Whenever They’re Feeling Down

What’s your mantra? We’re asking influencers, models, actresses, and more about the words they repeat to themselves when they need a positivity pep talk. In this video, you’ll hear the go-to phrases of five women: tennis champ Venus Williams, actress Shay Mitchell, Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, model Iskra Lawrence, and author Jenny Mollen. Some of their mantras are more existential, others are hilarious—and one was even turned into a popular meme.

Venus Williams

“Getting through tough times, my mantra is ‘Don’t think about it,’” the tennis star tells Health. “If you spend too much time thinking about what you’re going through or how you’re gonna get through it, then your stress level is unbearable almost. So I just don’t think about how I’m going to get through it, or how it’s going to happen—I just know that it will and I will get there, but I don’t think about the route. Just get there.”

Shay Mitchell

“My mantra is, ‘Live every day as if it were your last,’” says the Pretty Little Liars star. “I pretty much say that every single day. I think it helps me decide on things that I want to do and things that I should probably do, and if I think about that—if today truly were my last day—what would I want to get from it?”

Laurie Hernandez

“My mantra is, ‘I got this.’ Basically before I compete, I’m like my own hype man,” the Olympic gold medalist tells us. “I get really nervous and it’s like nervous self-talk, but it’s positive self-talk. So it’s kind of like, ‘You been working hard for this, you’re gonna be fine.’ I had done it before the 2016 Olympics, but they caught it during the Olympics, and then I was a meme! People would use it in funny context, like, ‘Going to eat my burrito today #igotthis,’ and I was like, ‘What the heck!’ But overall, just the origin of that phrase, it means so much to me.”

Iskra Lawrence

“I really do like ‘imperfectly perfect’ because I am competitive, I’m a perfectionist, and so it’s really important for me to let go of that sometimes--let go of the need for control—because life isn’t perfect,” the model and body positivity advocate says. “I’m not perfect. Nothing is meant to be perfect. And so I always remind myself of that because that takes the pressure off me. It doesn’t make me scared of failure. So for me, ‘imperfectly perfect’ is a reminder: You are good enough. Go out there, being you. It’s just all you need to do.”

Jenny Mollen

“So my mantra is to just ‘never take yourself too seriously,’” the author and mother of two says. “I say this at least 10 times a day. Having a toddler specifically can be full of expected surprises. For instance, if you don’t feed that toddler and he turns into a hungry gremlin toddler and slaps you across the face in front of an Uber, that can be interesting.”