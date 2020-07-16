The New TikTok 'Benadryl Challenge' Sent 3 Teens to the Hospital—Here's Why It's So Dangerous

TikTok challenges—and before the app, challenges done by teenagers in general—aren't anything new. Since the pandemic started, they've largely focused on learning dance moves or doing push-ups—but a new, more dangerous TikTok challenge has recently emerged: teenagers taking large amounts of Benadryl to "trip," also known as a "Benadryl challenge."

In a new report published July 14 on the Cook Children’s Health Care System's Checkup Newsroom, doctors revealed that three teenagers were hospitalized in the Fort Worth, Texas hospital system in May after overdosing on diphenhydramine (aka Benadryl). All three told medical staff that they got the idea after watching videos on TikTok that said they could get high and hallucinate if they took a dozen or more Benadryl tablets.

The hospital told the story of one patient, a 14-year-old named Rebekah, who overdosed on the drug after taking 14 Benadryl tablets in the middle of the night on Memorial Day. “It was scary. She had fractured sentences, hallucinations. Her resting heart rate was 199,” Katie, Rebekah's mother told Checkup. “We rushed her to the local ER and they decided to transport her to Cook Children’s.”

Rebekah was hospitalized after some troubling electrocardiogram (EKG) test results, but luckily, her heart rate returned to normal overnight. She’s not expected to suffer any long-term health issues from her overdose.

While Benadryl seems like an innocent-enough drug, it can cause health issues if it’s abused, Gina Posner, MD, a board-certified pediatrician at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California, tells Health. “It’s fine in small doses but taking large doses is a bad idea,” she says. Here’s what you need to know about how Benadryl—especially taking too much of the drug—can impact the body.

What does Benadryl do, exactly?

Benadryl is a brand-name, over-the-counter version of the generic drug diphenhydramine. It's a type of sedating antihistamine, which means that it works to block histamines—chemicals in some of your body's cells that are released as part of your body’s response to an allergy, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) says. Antihistamines can be used to treat allergies, as well as upper GI conditions that are caused by excessive stomach acid, the NIH says.

Benadryl is also an anticholinergic drug. “This means that the drug blocks the cholinergic nervous system, which is responsible for saliva production and tear production, and facilitates bodily functions such as urination, heart rate, body temperature, brain function, and eye functioning,” Robert Weber, Pharm.D., an administrator for pharmacy services at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, tells Health. As a result, taking Benadryl can lead to side effects like a faster-than-normal heartbeat, dry mouth, and dry eyes, he says.

Essentially, Benadryl can impact your whole body. “Just as an allergic reaction can affect multiple organ systems of the body, Benadryl can affect multiple organ systems,” Ashanti Woods, M.D., a pediatrician at Baltimore's Mercy Medical Center, tells Health.

What happens when you take too much Benadryl?

First, we have to talk about how much Benadryl is too much: According to a dosing guide on the Benadryl website, children ages 6-12 should only take one tablet every four to six hours; anyone over the age of 12 is recommended to take one or two tablets every four to six hours. Children under the age of 6 are not recommended to take the medication at all. Benadryl also says not to take more than six doses of the drug within a 24-hour period.

Children are especially at risk for an overdose, but it depends on their age and size, Dr. Woods says. The same dosage in a child can cause serious negative health effects while it might be fine in an adult, he says. It also may have a “completely different effect” on a teenager than a younger child, he adds.

“In general, Benadryl should not be given to kids under six years of age,” Dr. Weber says. “The drug in kids from six to 12 may have exaggerated effects and would be possibly even more dangerous. The 12 to 18 age range is a bit of mixed response, but many could have exaggerated and dangerous side effects.” The cholinergic receptors, which Benadryl targets, may be more sensitive in kids, he adds.

Taking too much Benadryl at any age is just not a good idea. "Large amounts cause exaggerated effects,” Dr. Weber says, adding that the following issues can arise after taking too much:

High body temperature

Confusion

Blurred vision

Nausea

Vomiting

Unsteadiness

High blood pressure

Hallucinations

Seizures

Brain damage

Heart attack

Death

According to the National Capital Poison Center (NCPC), antihistamines like Benadryl are also dangerous when combined with pain medications and decongestants—taking Benadryl along with either type of medication can lead to an unintentional overdose.

Health reached out to Johnson & Johnson, Benadryl's parent company, for comment on the TikTok "Benadryl challenge," but did not receive a response as of press time. If you or someone you know take too much Benadryl (or combine it with other medications that make it more potent), it's essential to seek medical care right away by calling 911 or a local poison control center that can connect you with emergency care.