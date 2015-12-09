Tia Mowry Slams Online Body Shamers: "I'm Not Pregnant, I'm Just Happy"

Photo: Getty Images

It's hard to believe that after the many body positive moments we witnessed this year, there are still people out there who use social media as a place to be critical of others' appearances.

On an episode of HuffPost Live earlier this week, actress Tia Mowry spoke out against insensitive online commenters who asked her if she was pregnant. "I just looked at my Instagram before I came here, and someone was insinuating that I was pregnant again," she said. "Guys, I'm not pregnant, I'm just happy. I've gained these—whatever, 10, 15 pounds—because of my cooking show."

The Tia Mowry at Home star expressed her frustration with social media bullies who focus on her weight, calling it "a form of body shaming"—but she isn't letting it interfere with her happiness. "I'm just enjoying life and when I want to drop the pounds I will, but right now I'm happy with who I am," she said. "Someone even wrote on my Instagram page today, 'Looks like you picked up a little weight, I hope you lose it.' And it's like, really? Why would you say that? Why do you feel the need to say that?"

This isn't the first time the actress has spoken out against online trolls: back in July, she shared a tongue-in-cheek photo on Instagram of a pregnancy test, writing, "For all the people that think I'm pregnant. I'm NOT just enjoying life and eating and cooking some great food!"

Mowry joins a long list of female celebs and public figures who have slammed body-shamers this year, from Ariana Grande to Serena Williams to Pink. "It has to stop... We need to be more supportive with body images, especially with women, showing that all sizes are beautiful. I'm talking about in magazines, advertisements in regards to what's sexy and what's not sexy," Mowry said. "We all need to be a little more supportive of each other. If we start there, we'll see a difference."

