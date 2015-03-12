This Is Julianne Moore’s Hilarious Advice for Dealing With Back Fat

She just won an Oscar (for her role as an early-onset Alzheimer’s patient in the movie Still Alice), and despite her 30-year-career, Julianne Moore looks ageless. Is she 40? 45? Only IMDB can tell us these things.

But Moore once again proves she's actually just like us in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar. The 54-year-old actress got refreshingly candid on a little-discussed topic nearly every woman can relate to: back fat.

“I had a dress on the other day, and I said to my manager, ‘When you see my back fat sticking out, tuck it back in! Be a friend,'” Moore told the fashion magazine. Everyone needs someone willing to tuck in their flab (or tell them something's in their teeth). If those kinds of things weren't already on your list of "friend" requirements, they should be.

Moore also touched on the fact that actresses don’t just show up on the red carpet magically looking flawless. “We’d be lying if we said we aren’t watching what we eat,” Moore said. “Of course we are!”

At the end of the day it’s really just about eating good, quality food and embracing what makes your body feel great—and for Moore, that’s yoga. As she’s told Health in the past, “I really like yoga; I enjoy the actual doing of it, so it doesn't feel like the agony of the gym felt like to me.”

