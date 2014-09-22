This High School Football Player’s Pep Talk Will Make You Feel Better About Life

We all have those days (or weeks, for that matter) where nothing goes right. But this high school football player from Georgetown, Texas, is here to tell you that you can pull through it.

In a post-game interview with a local TV station, wide receiver Apollos Hester went from talking about his team’s challenges on the field to the challenges we all face in life with the enthusiasm and verve you’d expect from a motivational speaker.

At one point, he says, “Keep smiling, no matter what you're going through. If you fall down, just get up." Hester then continues, “If you can't get up, your friends are there to help you up, Your momma's there, your daddy's there, God's there, hey, I'm there to help you up.”

Watch it on repeat today, and there’s a good chance he’ll make your Monday just a little bit better. Our question: When is he getting his book deal?

