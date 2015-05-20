This Video of a Young Couple Aging 70 Years Will Make You Cry

We've shown you 100 years of fitness trends, plus ten decades of beauty trends in African American, Korean, and Mexican cultures. What could be next? Well, the latest in the 100 years-series from Cut Video looks at what's ahead, rather than what's behind.

Meet Kristie and Tavis, a couple in their late 20s who are getting married next month. In the video, makeup artists worked to transform them into how they might look in their 50s, 70s, and 90s—and their emotional responses to each age will warm your heart.

"You look fantastic," Tavis tells Kristie, when their "looks" for age 50 are revealed to themselves and each other. Kristie replies that she'll look just like her mom one day. Concerning his own appearance, Tavis says he needs to "start using sunscreen." (Hey, it's never too late to be vigilant about SPF.)

When they reveal the transformation into their seventies, Kristie gets emotional picturing her life with Tavis so many years from now. "It's a really affecting thing to see someone you've known since you were 19 look in their 70s and imagine what life would be like then," she says. (That's when we started to tear up, too.)

Watch the video to see how well the pair age into their 90s.

