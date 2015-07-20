This Colorblind Man Can't Believe His Eyes When He Sees Purple for the First Time

https://youtu.be/WCcxwieuDH0

The vibrancy and beauty of all the colors we experience day in and day out is something generally taken for granted. For example, the color purple, as pretty as it may be, is just another part of every day life once you're used to seeing it— in store windows, in advertisements, in flowering rosebushes. But to Ethan Scott, a colorblind student living in Los Angeles, purple was something he's never seen before, and never thought he'd ever get to see.

That was until his boyfriend James surprised him with a pair of EnChroma CX Lenses for his birthday. These lenses look like regular sunglasses, but they are designed to correct red-green color blindness, also known as "poor color vision."

Without telling Scott what the glasses were, James filmed his boyfriend's reaction and the results are equal parts funny and sweet.

Scott warns audiences before the video starts: "Please pardon the profanity, I'm Italian and easily excitable." At first, he doesn't know what the glasses are, saying "These are nice!" as anyone opening a gift would. But he quickly realizes these are not normal sunglasses.

"What are these?" he asks.

It's hard not to feel his emotional reaction at seeing purple for the first time ever, as well as seeing the true vibrancy of green and pink. And that's before he even gets outside to see the grass!

He explains in the video: "I was honestly just shaking and couldn't comprehend what I was seeing."

It's pretty impossible for people without this particular vision issue to comprehend what life would look like, but if you want to get a more accurate picture of the difference Scott experienced, there's actually an app for that, called Colorblind Vision ($3, iTunes). According to the creators' website, it "simulates the most severe deficiencies" when you wave your smartphone camera over something, so that people with normal vision can relate to and help design for people with colorblindness.

