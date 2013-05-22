Things You Must Tell Your Gynecologist

Nobody really wants to have to say, "Uh, I have this itch" or "I had unprotected sex," but docs really need to know all the nitty-gritty in order to give you the right care, Dr. Lissa Rankin says.



"We're not asking you about the number of sex partners or whether you've had an abortion to embarrass you," she says. "It helps us know your body." Find out here the things you should not keep to yourself.