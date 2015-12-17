These Bridal Ads Featuring a Plus-Size Model Are Beautiful

Buying a wedding dress can be one of the most exciting, but also stressful, times in a woman’s life. Of course everyone wants to look their best on the day they tie the knot, but when you're worried you'll never look like the stick-thin beauties in the bridal magazines, you know you've got a problem. That's the thinking behind David’s Bridal's latest ad campaign featuring plus-size model Mercy Watson.

Watson happens to be the same size as the bridal behemoth's average costumer—a size 14. Various shots show the model posing in gowns at famous London landmarks including the Embankment, Parliament, and the Orangery in Kensington Palace.

“We are proud that these images further reinforce our commitment to helping every bride-to-be find the gown of her dreams, regardless of her shape, style or budget and are thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with a model as beautiful as Mercy," Trevor Lunn, senior vice president and CCO of David’s Bridal said in a statement provided to Health and other outlets.

