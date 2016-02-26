These Are the States Where You're Most (and Least) Likely to End Up With a Health Problem

A new report ranks all 50 states on preventive care.

February 26, 2016

When it comes to preventive care, how does your state measure up? Today the United Health Foundation released a report that compares all 50 states based on access to health care, immunizations, and chronic disease prevention.

The New England states are clear standouts: Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Vermont, and Maine are ranked 1 through 6. But the report—which was put together in partnership with the American College of Preventive Medicine—is really meant to shine a spotlight on communities across the country where there are opportunities for improvement.

Below, we've listed the top five and bottom five states across 13 different measures, from the percentage of people with a dedicated healthcare provider to the percentage of people screened for colorectal cancer. You can check out the full report and look up your home state here.

 

Dedicated healthcare provider

Top 5 states:
1. Massachusetts
2. Maine
3. Vermont
4. Rhode Island
5. Delaware

Bottom 5 states:
46. Nevada
47. Alaska
48. Texas
49. New Mexico
50. Wyoming

Annual dental visit

Top 5 states:
1. Connecticut
2. Massachusetts
3. Minnesota
4. Vermont
5. Rhode Island

Bottom 5 states:
46. West Virginia
47. Mississippi
48. Oklahoma
49. Arkansas
50. Texas

Most healthcare coverage

Top 5 states:
1. Massachusetts
2. Vermont
3. Minnesota
4. Iowa
5. Rhode Island

Bottom 5 states:
46. Texas
47. Georgia
48. Mississippi
49. Louisiana
50. Florida

Immunizations for children

Top 5 states:
1. Maine
2. North Carolina
3. New Hampshire
4. Nebraska
5. Pennsylvania

Bottom 5 states:
46. West Virginia
47. Wyoming
48. Texas
49. Michigan
50. Oregon

HPV vaccine for female adolescents

Top 5 states:
1. North Carolina
2. Rhode Island
3. New Hampshire
4. Vermont
5. Massachusetts

Bottom 5 states:
46. Tennessee
47. Arkansas
48. Mississippi
49. Kansas
50. Utah

HPV vaccine for male adolescents

Top 5 states:
1. Rhode Island
2. New Hampshire
3. California
4. Delaware
5. Hawaii

Bottom 5 states:
46. Alabama
47. Missouri
48. Arkansas
49. Wyoming
50. Oregon

Immunizations for adolescents

Top 5 states:
1. Pennsylvania
2. Connecticut
3. New Jersey
4. Rhode Island
5. Massachusetts

Bottom 5 states:
46. Mississippi
47. Wyoming
48. Alaska
49. South Dakota
50. Montana

Tdap immunizations for adolescents

Top 5 states:
1. Connecticut
2. New Hampshire
3. Louisiana
4. Vermont
5. Wisconsin

Bottom 5 states:
46. Mississippi
47. Idaho
48. South Carolina
49. Alaska
50. South Dakota

Flu vaccine for adults

Top 5 states:
1. South Dakota
2. West Virginia
3. Rhode Island
4. Hawaii
5. Iowa and Minnesota (tie)

Bottom 5 states:
46. Florida
47. Nevada
48. Arizona
49. Georgia
50. Alaska

Pneumococcal vaccine for adults over 65

Top 5 states:
1. Oregon
2. Oklahoma
3. Colorado
4. Maine
5. Vermont

Bottom 5 states:
46. New Jersey
47. Alaska
48. California
49. Illinois
50. New York

High blood pressure

Top 5 states:
1. Utah
2. Colorado
3. Minnesota
4. Hawaii
5. California and Wyoming (tie)

Bottom 5 states:
46. West Virginia
47. Alabama
48. Mississippi
49. Louisiana
50. Kentucky

Cholesterol checks

Top 5 states:
1. Massachusetts
2. Connecticut
3. Rhode Island
4. New Hampshire
5. Maine

Bottom 5 states:
46. Utah
47. Idaho
48. Alaska
49. New Mexico
50. Arkansas

Colorectal cancer screening

Top 5 states:
1. Massachusetts
2. Maine
3. Rhode Island
4. New Hampshire
5. Connecticut

Bottom 5 states:
1. Wyoming
2. Oklahoma
3. Nevada
4. Mississippi
5. Alaska and Arkansas (tie)

