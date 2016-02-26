These Are the States Where You're Most (and Least) Likely to End Up With a Health Problem

When it comes to preventive care, how does your state measure up? Today the United Health Foundation released a report that compares all 50 states based on access to health care, immunizations, and chronic disease prevention.

The New England states are clear standouts: Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Vermont, and Maine are ranked 1 through 6. But the report—which was put together in partnership with the American College of Preventive Medicine—is really meant to shine a spotlight on communities across the country where there are opportunities for improvement.

Below, we've listed the top five and bottom five states across 13 different measures, from the percentage of people with a dedicated healthcare provider to the percentage of people screened for colorectal cancer. You can check out the full report and look up your home state here.

Dedicated healthcare provider

Top 5 states:

1. Massachusetts

2. Maine

3. Vermont

4. Rhode Island

5. Delaware

Bottom 5 states:

46. Nevada

47. Alaska

48. Texas

49. New Mexico

50. Wyoming

Annual dental visit

Top 5 states:

1. Connecticut

2. Massachusetts

3. Minnesota

4. Vermont

5. Rhode Island

Bottom 5 states:

46. West Virginia

47. Mississippi

48. Oklahoma

49. Arkansas

50. Texas

Most healthcare coverage

Top 5 states:

1. Massachusetts

2. Vermont

3. Minnesota

4. Iowa

5. Rhode Island

Bottom 5 states:

46. Texas

47. Georgia

48. Mississippi

49. Louisiana

50. Florida

Immunizations for children

Top 5 states:

1. Maine

2. North Carolina

3. New Hampshire

4. Nebraska

5. Pennsylvania

Bottom 5 states:

46. West Virginia

47. Wyoming

48. Texas

49. Michigan

50. Oregon

HPV vaccine for female adolescents

Top 5 states:

1. North Carolina

2. Rhode Island

3. New Hampshire

4. Vermont

5. Massachusetts

Bottom 5 states:

46. Tennessee

47. Arkansas

48. Mississippi

49. Kansas

50. Utah

HPV vaccine for male adolescents

Top 5 states:

1. Rhode Island

2. New Hampshire

3. California

4. Delaware

5. Hawaii

Bottom 5 states:

46. Alabama

47. Missouri

48. Arkansas

49. Wyoming

50. Oregon

Immunizations for adolescents

Top 5 states:

1. Pennsylvania

2. Connecticut

3. New Jersey

4. Rhode Island

5. Massachusetts

Bottom 5 states:

46. Mississippi

47. Wyoming

48. Alaska

49. South Dakota

50. Montana

Tdap immunizations for adolescents

Top 5 states:

1. Connecticut

2. New Hampshire

3. Louisiana

4. Vermont

5. Wisconsin

Bottom 5 states:

46. Mississippi

47. Idaho

48. South Carolina

49. Alaska

50. South Dakota

Flu vaccine for adults

Top 5 states:

1. South Dakota

2. West Virginia

3. Rhode Island

4. Hawaii

5. Iowa and Minnesota (tie)

Bottom 5 states:

46. Florida

47. Nevada

48. Arizona

49. Georgia

50. Alaska

Pneumococcal vaccine for adults over 65

Top 5 states:

1. Oregon

2. Oklahoma

3. Colorado

4. Maine

5. Vermont

Bottom 5 states:

46. New Jersey

47. Alaska

48. California

49. Illinois

50. New York

High blood pressure

Top 5 states:

1. Utah

2. Colorado

3. Minnesota

4. Hawaii

5. California and Wyoming (tie)

Bottom 5 states:

46. West Virginia

47. Alabama

48. Mississippi

49. Louisiana

50. Kentucky

Cholesterol checks

Top 5 states:

1. Massachusetts

2. Connecticut

3. Rhode Island

4. New Hampshire

5. Maine

Bottom 5 states:

46. Utah

47. Idaho

48. Alaska

49. New Mexico

50. Arkansas

Colorectal cancer screening

Top 5 states:

1. Massachusetts

2. Maine

3. Rhode Island

4. New Hampshire

5. Connecticut

Bottom 5 states:

1. Wyoming

2. Oklahoma

3. Nevada

4. Mississippi

5. Alaska and Arkansas (tie)