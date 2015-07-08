The Empowering Story Behind This Old Navy Shopper's Now-Viral Selfie

In a now-viral photo, one woman showed that just because your clothes are plus-sized that doesn’t mean you can't look fierce.

Rachel Taylor was shopping in an Old Navy last week when she overheard a mom and daughter laughing at the plus-sized tank tops on the racks. “The girl picked up a plus-size tank top, showed it to her mom and said, ‘Look! Me and So-and-so can fit in this tank top!’ Her mom laughed and said, ‘Yeah, you could! That thing is huge!’” Taylor recounted in a Facebook post on Old Navy’s page.

The two were looking at tank tops in Taylor’s size, and their comments hit her hard.

“I couldn’t help it; I started crying,” she admitted. “My husband walked me out of the store to the car. I sat in the car crying for a long time but eventually went back inside to finish my shopping.”

Luckily, the story has a (mostly) happy ending. Taylor plucked that same tank top off the racks and hit the dressing room to snap a selfie (that now has over 275,000 likes!) rocking the July 4th-themed shirt. She explained: “I ended up buying that tank top because, it turns out, I look fierce in it!”

And Old Navy (who's faced criticism for the higher price of their plus-sized clothing in the past) even chimed in, adding, “Rachel, you are amazing. We want to celebrate your fierce style by sending you a gift card.”

Unfortunately, the Internet being, well, the Internet, the post received loads of comments, both supportive and downright mean. But as one (pleasant!) commenter pointed out, the best thing about Taylor’s story is that she came out of the experience with a positive outlook.

“I think this story is more about perseverance,” Carol Henry wrote. “She is not calling out that girl and her mother. She is not boycotting Old Navy or blaming them for things their customers said. She is not blaming society. She simply had her feelings hurt. She went outside, licked her wounds and recovered by herself. Then she went back inside, said 'I don't care what anybody thinks, I'm buying this shirt' good for her.”

Taylor echoed that sentiment at the end of her post, adding, “Be kind. Think about others before you speak. And if someone hurts you, you have to move on.”

The one thing we'd add: Know that you can look amazing whatever the size of your tank top, just like Taylor did in hers.

