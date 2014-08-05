The Body-Positive Anthem That's Rocking the Nation

Why people are going nuts for Meghan Trainor's "All About That Bass."
The infectiously catchy tune "All About That Bass" is scaling the charts—and the adorable video has gone viral, with more than 8 million YouTube hits in just two months.
It's easy to see why: In it, sassy singer Meghan Trainor, a 20-year-old Nantucket native, struts her stuff in Fifties-inspired pastels with a coterie of cute backup dancers, most of whom, like Trainor, are decidedly fuller-figured than the usual pop tart. In fact, Trainor starts off the song by acknowledging, "Yeah, it's pretty clear/I ain't no size 2," but continues on, "...I can shake it, shake it/Like I'm supposed to do." And shake it she does, with the help of Sione Maraschino, who had his own viral moment last summer thanks to a parking-lot dance he posted on Vine.
RELATED: Awesome News About Aging and Body Image
While the video's gotten tons of praise—from girls who embrace its love-yourself lyrics, from fans who've posted copycat videos, and even singer Colbie Caillat, who tweeted, "Obsessed with Meghan Trainor's "all about that bass"!!!!"—there's been a bit of backlash too. Some Internet commenters have slammed the song for dissing less-curvaceous listeners with lines like "I'm bringing booty back/Go ahead and tell them skinny bitches that."
RELATED: 7 Strategies to Love the Way You Look
But it's clear Trainor's trying to promote self-acceptance for all shapes and sizes—the lyrics go on to say, "No I'm just playing/I know you think you're fat/But I'm here to tell ya/Every inch of you is perfect from the bottom to the top." And that's a message we can all get behind, no matter the size of our behind.
Camille Chatterjee is the Deputy Editor of Health.