The Best Day to Start a New Healthy Habit

When the clock âfalls backâ this weekend, weâll get an extra, precious hour on Sundayâand that morning is the perfect time to begin a feel-good habit, says happiness guru Gretchen Rubin.

âFor most people, mornings are great for habits,â Rubin explains. And she would know. The bestselling author of The Happiness Project and Happier at Home is finishing up a new book all about habit formation. (Better Than Before comes out next March.)

âOur self-control tends to be strongest in the early hours,â she says. âAs the day goes on, it gets depleted by all the temptations and choices we face.â Plus, the morning tends to unfold in a predictable way. âLater on, complications arise and you may end up pushing off the activity.â

But resetting your alarm clockâand your bodyâs natural rhythmâto start a new habit, whether itâs meditating or jogging, can be painful. (For me, it has become a daily habit of hitting snooze, with the hope that any day now,Â I really will hit the gym before work!) That's why Rubin suggests seizing the end ofÂ Daylight Savings Time, when getting up early doesnât actually feel like getting up early.

If youâve been thinking about joining a yoga studio, instituting a regular walk with a friend, blocking out time to read for pleasure, or picking up any other healthy habit, try starting this Sunday. Just make sure itâs an activity you enjoy, says Rubin. âIf itâs something you want to do, youâll be more motivated to get out of bed every day going forward.â

One caveat for night owls: ThisÂ trick probably isn't for you.Â âThere are some people who prefer to stay up late, but struggle in the morning,â Rubin says. âFor them, a morning habit wonât make sense.â Heed your true nature, she says, and schedule your healthy habits at times that work best for you.



