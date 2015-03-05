The Awesome Way Kelly Clarkson Responded to Being Fat-Shamed by a Twitter Troll

We're not sure when it became acceptable to bash folks via social media, but the popular practice of trolling continues, and this time the not-so-nice comments were directed at Kelly Clarkson.

Last month, the singer appeared on the UK's Graham Norton Show, and apparently British TV personality Katie Hopkins wasnât too happy with Clarksonâs appearance. So naturally, she took to Twitter to air her grievances.

âJesus, what happened to Kelly Clarkson? Did she eat all of her backing singers? Happily I have wide-screen. #grahamnorton,â Hopkins tweeted.

The negative comments didnât stop there. Just two days ago, Hopkins continued her rant with this tweet: âLook chubsters, Kelly Clarkson had a baby a year ago. That is no longer baby weight. That is carrot cake weight. Get over yourselves.â Yikes.

But Clarkson, who released her seventh studio album, Piece by Piece, this week, didnât let remarks break her spirit. (Cue lyrics from Clarksonâs 2011 hit Stronger: "You think you got the best of me?/Think you've had the last laugh?â) When asked about the incident during an interview with Heatworld.com, the new mother (who gave birth to her first child, River Rose, in June) assured everyone that Hopkins' nasty comments were not taking up even the tiniest portion of her thoughts.

"Sheâs tweeted something nasty about me? That's because she doesn't know me. I'm awesome! It doesn't bother me. It's a free world. Say what you will," she told the site.

For those keeping score, thatâs Kelly: 1, Twitter troll: 0.

âI've just never cared what people think," she continued. "It's more if I'm happy and I'm confident and feeling good, that's always been my thing. And more so now, since having a familyâI don't seek out any other acceptance."

Talk about a classy way to take down a cyber bully. And for the record, yes, Kelly, you are awesome. Thank you for showing us how to knock a hater down a peg without losing our cool.

