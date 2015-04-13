The Amazing Way Pink Responded to Body-Shaming Tweets

Sadly, it seems like commenting on women's bodies is the latest trend on Twitter—and it's one we're sick of seeing.

Recently, Kelly Clarkson got body-shamed by a Twitter troll, Iggy Azalea left the social media site because of rude comments about her body in a bathing suit (hello, ANYONE can get cellulite), and now it seems like another pop princess is under fire for her weight.

Pink—who's real name is Alecia Moore—attended a charity event on Saturday wearing a plunging black gown. She's always looked beautiful to us (who could forget how gorgeous and strong she was at the 2010 Grammys during her acrobatic performance?), but, according to PEOPLE, the singer received some backlash about her weight after photos from the event surfaced.

Never one to take things lying down, Pink took to Twitter to post a lengthy note in response.

"I can see that some of you are concerned about me from your comments about my weight," she starts. The singer goes on to say that she attended the benefit to support her friend Dr. Maggie DiNome, who was given the Duke Award for her work on cancer research, and that "unfortunately, my weight seems much more important to some of you."

"I am perfectly fine, perfectly happy, and my healthy, voluptuous and crazy strong body is having some much deserved time off. Thanks for your concern. Love, cheesecake," Moore ends.

And in case you had any doubt, she's got the support of her family. Pink tweeted a photo of her and husband Carey Hart at the event with the caption "and my hubby says 'it's just more to love baby.'"

and my hubby says "it's just more to love baby" (and then I smack his hand off my booty cause we're in a supermarket) pic.twitter.com/Mnd6PIoKhK — P!nk (@Pink) April 13, 2015

The 35-year-old mom posted a second picture, this one of her and her daughter: "Willow said to me the other day whilst grabbing my belly-'mama-why r u so squishy?' And I said..'b/cuz I'm happy baby."

Willow said to me the other day whilst grabbing my belly-"mama-why r u so squishy?"And I said.."b/cuz I'm happy baby" pic.twitter.com/69wuVHg6QM — P!nk (@Pink) April 13, 2015

We'll raise our glass to this singer and her positive message.

