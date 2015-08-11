The 10 Best Quotes from Ronda Rousey's Reddit 'Ask Me Anything'

Ronda "Rowdy" Rousey is one of the most inspiring female athletes on earth—she's also really into Pokemon, completely #unbothered by Floyd Mayweather, and has the best answer to the "ideal date" question we've ever heard.



The UFC Bantamweight champion opened up about all this and more during a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" session last night. Here are her most interesting answers.

On Floyd Mayweather

When a fan asked Rousey if she could beat boxer Floyd Mayweather in a "rule-less" fight, she replied: "Floyd is one of the best boxers of all time. He would definitely beat me in a boxing match. I unfortunately don’t get into 'matches.' I fight for a living. In a no rules fight, I believe I can beat anyone on this planet. Boxing is a sweet science with strict rules that I respect very much and aspire every day to improve at. But you said ruleless fight, and that’s my honest answer.”

On her pre-fight hype routine

“I have complete silence before I walk out before a fight. No talking in the locker room, no music, cellphones on silent. If I hear a ding from you taking a video you're gonna get your own private Rowdy Glare.”

On her idea of the perfect date

"Doing ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. If a guy is lame, he'll have to come up with activities to distract you from his lameness. If he's all kinds of awesome, doing nothing with him with be all kinds of awesome."

On what she wants kids with speech disorders to know

With the help of a speech therapist, Rousey overcame a speech disorder called childhood apraxia of speech, which causes problems saying sounds, syllables and words.

When asked about her experience with the disorder and speech therapy, Rousey said, "I'd like to tell any kid struggling with speech that anything can be overcome with hard work regardless of how insurmountable the odds seem. Shout out to all speech therapists. You're all awesome. And the best thing about my recovery was that I was never allowed to feel interior."

On recovering from disordered eating

"It feels very liberating to free of the guilt that used to come with every meal. And I feel like I have so much extra space in my brain now that I'm not constantly thinking about the next meal and trying to eat as much as possible every day while still losing weight. I feel amazing. I (think) I look amazing. And I just ate some bomb-ass french toast this morning."

On how she deals with media attention

"I accept that I have NO control over my image already. So, I try not to let the state of my perception have any effect on my happiness. You can never truly know anyone through only media anyway. If anything I just try to keep in mind that I'm an entertainer and not a politician or Miss America."

On her favorite cheat meal

"Buffalo wings naked with chunky blue cheese and extra hot sauce on the side."

On being a woman in a male-dominated career

"For any woman trying to break into a male-dominated career, I'd say the greatest thing you can do is always keep in mind that you always have the right to be there."

