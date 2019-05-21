If you look up body positivity in the dictionary, you'll see a picture of Tess Holliday's face. OK, not really, but she's the definition of the term in our books. If you don't already know why, just take a look at her latest Instagram.

"I'm a literal work of art," Holliday wrote alongside a close-up shot of her leg tattoos as she relaxes in the tub. Yes, we have to agree, she really is a masterpiece.

If you're thinking that photo looks familiar, that's because this isn't the first time Holliday has shared a picture of herself in the tub. In a post last year, she wrote that she was trying to score a little me time by taking a bath when her son, Bowie, decided to join in.

“When you have meetings & filming at your house all day, & decide to take a nice, relaxing bath before the chaos starts… but then your toddler sees you trying to sneak into the bathroom & screams until you let him take a bath with you,” she captioned a shot of the two of them in the tub.

True to form, she completed the caption with a message of self-love: “This photo isn’t ‘flattering’, but I don’t care,” she wrote. “I’m proud of my body, & what it’s capable of & how funny & ridiculous my life/motherhood is.”

