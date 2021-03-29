This Mantra Helps Tamar Braxton Stay Strong and Energized Every Single Day
When in doubt, she turns to her faith.
Singer and youngest Braxton sister Tamar Braxton holds on tightly to her faith, and this is reflected in her personal mantra: "You can do all things through Christ who strengthens you." Braxton, 44, knows that every day can bring a different struggle, and her relationship with God guides her through each one.
As a single mother of her 7-year-old son, Logan, Braxton relies on her faith to see her through challenges. "I was always giving of myself," Braxton tells Health. "Giving at work, pouring into my son, my relationship. You have to pull [your energy, strength, and will] from somewhere."
Growing up in a Christian household as the daughter of a pastor, "I learned very young that I can always pull my strength from God," says Braxton. "And I do that now more than ever."
