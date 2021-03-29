This Mantra Helps Tamar Braxton Stay Strong and Energized Every Single Day

This video is part of Health's My Mantra series. Follow along with new videos on our Instagram page and share your own words of wisdom using #MantraMonday.

Singer and youngest Braxton sister Tamar Braxton holds on tightly to her faith, and this is reflected in her personal mantra: "You can do all things through Christ who strengthens you." Braxton, 44, knows that every day can bring a different struggle, and her relationship with God guides her through each one.