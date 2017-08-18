What You Need to Know About Swimmer's Ear–Even If You Never Swim

Swimmer's ear can be caused by more than just swimming. Here we break down everything you need to know about the painful infection.
Ever wonder what’s really going on inside inside your ear canal when you get swimmer’s ear? The pain occurs when water gets trapped in the ear canal, which attracts bacteria that multiply and cause inflammation and swelling. Ouch. Want to know more? Watch the video to learn how you get swimmer’s ear (it’s not just for swimmers), what to do if you develop the painful symptoms, and how to avoid it altogether.