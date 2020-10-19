Sutton Foster Uses This Mantra to Get Through the Seemingly Impossible
No task is too big with this mantra.
As a wife and mother of a 3-year-old girl, Younger actress Sutton Foster knows how to makes things work—and having two favorite mantras to rely on is a huge help. The first mantra she wants to share is inspired by an episode of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood. It may sound a little cliche, but for her it makes any daunting task seem doable.
It's all about taking things one step at a time. "If I see the mountain of things, I get so overwhelmed and it feels impossible," the Lactaid spokeswoman tells Health. But her mantra inspires her to step away from the big picture—a major to-do list, for example, or a hardcore workout—and look at a task bit by bit.
Her other favorite mantra was a huge help when the pandemic hit: nothing lasts forever, even when it feels like it does. This saying keeps her from making life-changing decisions during a temporary situation and reminds her enjoy the here and now. "Hopefully [quarantine] will be a blip in our lives," says Foster.
Watch all of Sutton's favorite mantras in the video above.
