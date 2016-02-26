Surgeons Perform First Uterus Transplant in the U.S.

The first uterus transplant in the U.S. was performed this week by surgeons at the Cleveland Clinic, the hospital announced.

The 26-year-old woman who received the transplant is in stable condition after the nine-hour procedure, which took place on Wednesday. The hospital is not releasing further details about the woman.

The goal of the surgery is to allow women born without a uterus, or women who had theirs removed, to become pregnant and have a baby. This is the first time this surgery has taken place in the U.S. In Sweden, nine women have undergone the operation and at least four of those women have given birth.

The Cleveland Clinic said in a statement that the uterus came from a deceased organ donor. The woman who received the transplant will likely have to take anti-rejection medication for a long time to ensure the procedure is a success.

The hospital says it is continuing to screen possible transplant candidates.

This article originally appeared on Time.com.