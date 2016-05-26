How to Slim Down for Summer Without Going on a Diet

Toss strict bikini-diet tricks out the window—these healthy-eating commandments help you look and feel your best without having to think twice.

The nights are long, the weather is glorious—and the furthest things from your mind are calorie counting and the catchphrase "Everything in moderation." Summer is a time when dieting can turn into a source of added stress—especially because we tend to eat vacation-style, says Cynthia Sass, RD, Health's contributing nutrition editor. "The season often revolves around treats or splurge meals, like going out for ice cream, BBQs, and road-tripping," she says—and the fun makes nutritional slipups all too easy.

Here's the plan: Skip dieting altogether and follow seven simple food rules, crafted by nutrition pros, that do the work for you. If you combine them daily, these tips (when to prioritize water, how to have a burger guilt-free) compose a foolproof plan that sets you up for ultimate summer-body success.