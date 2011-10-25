7 Ways to Stop Eating Out of Boredom



By Tina Haupert

Do you ever have those days when you feel like a bottomless pit and snack on everything in sight? Me too. I know my body sometimes requires more calories, but I also know sometimes I eat out of sheer boredom. Here's what I do when I want to ward off those boredom munchies.

Plate it

When I want to eat everything in sight, it's sometimes for a good reason: I'm hungry! If my breakfast, lunch, or dinner doesn't satisfy me, I inevitably end up aimlessly snacking. Instead, I prepare a snack with a mix of healthy carbs, protein, and fat, and place it on a plate before I eat it. That way, I see how much I am eating instead of mindlessly chomping away.

Drink up

I drink water throughout the day, but I also sip right before and during my meals to help satisfy my hunger. And if I'm feeling extra snacky, I'll chug 8 to 10 ounces of water and then wait a little while before I decide whether to eat something. Most of the time, water does the trick.

Take a walk

A brisk 10-minute walk around the block with my iPod almost always cures my boredom munchies. Plus, I get a little extra exercise in my day!

Phone a friend

When I'm bored and feel like snacking, I call a friend who I haven't spoken to in a while and catch up. A good conversation always gets my mind off of food.



Getty Images

Paint my nails

When I can't seem to keep my hand out of the potato-chip bag, I break out my nail polish and give myself a manicure. My snacking usually stops right there because I don't want to ruin the fresh coat of polish.

Organize something

Instead of standing in my kitchen snacking away, I do something more productive with my time: I organize! My bedroom closet, my wallet, the junk drawer in the kitchen—it doesn't matter, as long as it keeps my hands busy!

Chew gum

I know I'm not hungry if I feel snacky after eating a big meal, so I chew a piece of gum to prevent myself from overeating. Usually my mouth just needs a distraction.