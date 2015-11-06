Here's Why Snapchat Is the Happiest Social Network, According to Science

Now might be the time to abandon Facebook as your go-to social media network and join your teenager on Snapchat. Why? It may be the "happier" platform, according to a new study.

To reach their findings, researchers at the University of Michigan recently observed the social media habits of 154 students over a two-week period and interviewed them about their moods. In the end they found that Snapchat produced the most enjoyable interactions out of any of the other big social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

So what exactly makes Snapchat so enjoyable? Bayer and his team found that because Snapchat users typically share smaller, spontaneous moments, and so they tend to be less "self-presentational." In other words, users on that platform are less concerned with crafting the perfect image, and their interactions are more about having fun. "

Another benefit: content posted on Snapchat can only be viewed for a limited period of time (e.g., ten seconds) whereas on most other social networks, what you post is more or less there forever. So there's less obsessing over what you post. Users also like the quick back-and-forth functionality and the ability to use numerous filters, emojis, and doodles for entertainment.

It really boils down to to enjoying the little things, the study's lead author Joseph Bayer explained in a press release."Since Facebook has become a space for sharing crafted big moments such as babies, graduations and birthdays, Snapchat seems to provide users with a distinct space for sharing the small moments."

