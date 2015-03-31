People tend to act without thinking when they're exhausted, says Gail Saltz, MD, Health's contributing psychology editor. "Your ability to say, 'No, I shouldn't have another candy bar' becomes more difficult."

This doesn't just apply to eating more—you might also find yourself doing or saying things you don't necessarily mean, like lashing out at a spouse or ranting at a co-worker. "The main thing is you're less inhibited," says Kelly Baron, PhD, a clinical psychologist with specialty training in behavioral sleep medicine tells Health.

That’s because, as research shows, sleep deprivation enhances your impulsivity to negative stimuli, meaning you react before you’ve actually processed the situation or information in front of you. A 2007 study in the journal Physiology & Behavior examined the effects of sleep deprivation on impulse behavior in men and women. Researchers found that patients with impulse control disorders often reported sleep problems, and in healthy individuals, lack of sleep impaired their cognition, decision-making and changed how they weighed risk. Risk-taking as a behavior, decreased in sleep-deprived women, but remained the same in sleep-deprived men.

