14 Weird Things That Happen When You’re Ovulating

One 2013 study (also by Durante) found that single women who were ovulating were more likely to vote for Barack Obama in the 2012 U.S. presidential election, while ovulating women in committed relationships preferred Mitt Romney. “We found that single women were more likely to relax their views about politics and religion when they’re ovulating, possibly because their sexual desire is ramped up during this time,” says Durante, who also notes her group saw similar results in men when their testosterone levels were high. Coupled-up women, however, were another story entirely, becoming more religious and conservative during this time. “We’re not sure why, but it could be that their increased libido made them feel guilty, especially if they fantasizing about men they weren’t involved with,” theorizes Durante.