Sick? You Can FaceTime an MD and Get a Prescription from Home With New Service

Good-bye, cold, germy waiting rooms.

March 14, 2016

Good-bye, cold, germy waiting rooms. Now you can hook up with a real MD right on your computer or smartphone.

Maven (mavenclinic.com), a women-only service that launched last year, lets patients FaceTime with doctors and other health care professionals for about the same price as a typical co-pay. Walgreens has rolled out a digital doctor service in 25 states, and insurance companies BlueCross BlueShield and UnitedHealth Group will reportedly make telemedicine services available to more than 40 million people in 2016.

No flimsy hospital gown required, now you can get a diagnosis and prescription with just a tap and a swipe. And you can keep your sick self where it belongs—in bed!

