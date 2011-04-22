Should I avoid using public hand sanitizers?

A: Frankly, the part of the pump your finger touches is probably pretty nasty—but the hand sanitizer you're pumping out should get rid of any germs. To be extra safe, use a tissue or pull down your shirt to press on the gel dispenser. Better yet, carry your own bottle, and use it often. And when in doubt, wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. Overall, that simple move is the best way to keep your hands germ-free.