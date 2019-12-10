Shay Mitchell Just Fired Back at an Instagram Troll Who Criticized How She Breastfeeds Her Daughter

Image zoom Presley Ann/Getty Images

Shay Mitchell was mom-shamed by a troll on Tuesday, after sharing an intimate breastfeeding photo of herself and her newborn daughter

Mitchell, who welcomed her first child, daughter Atlas Noa, in October, took to social media to share an incredibly gorgeous breastfeeding photo on Tuesday. However, some of her followers weren’t so supportive of exactly how the You star is shown feeding her firstborn.

“Breast friends,” Mitchell captioned the stunning image on Instagram, which looks like it belongs on the cover of a fashion magazine. While so many people were touched by the sweet snap of mommy and daughter, not everyone was a fan.

“I’m a fan of her but this picture just says but it’s an attention getter [sic],” snarked one of her followers. “She’s not even looking at the baby, she’s not connected with the baby she’s connected with camera.”

Mitchell wasted zero time before snapping back, defending the photo with gusto.

“I missed the part in the baby books that stated I had to maintain eye contact with my daughter while she feeds rather than capturing an amazing moment we were having,” she wrote in a major snap moment. "Pls let me know where I can download your parenting manual, I'll get right on it!"

After all, she is right. While science has proved that breastfeeding boasts a number of health benefits and often improves bonding between mommy and baby, there have been no studies finding that making eye contact with an infant makes any difference. In fact, in most cases, babies might glance up every now and then, but staring into a mother’s eyes the entire time would probably be uncomfortable for both parties, tbh.

Luckily, Shay has no room in her busy life for mommy-shamers. “I know what I’m doing,” she told People recently. “I have such an amazing support system. I’m having such a great time with her and I just don’t really pay attention to [critical comments].”

“I’ve really had a good experience, from even before being a mom, with dealing with negative comments sometimes and other people,” she continued. “But it’s never about me at the end of the day, it’s about these other people, so I’m just gonna let them say what they wanna say but it doesn’t really affect me.”

