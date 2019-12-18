LIVE

Sexual Assault

Assault and harassment can take a toll on survivors’ health and well-being. Here's what they (and their loved ones) can do to heal.

Featured Stories

What Is Sexual Grooming? Here's What Experts Say About This Manipulative Behavior

The dangerous way abusers gain control over their target.
Evan Rachel Wood Named Marilyn Manson as the Abuser Who Gaslit Her for Years—Here's What That Means

This powerful form of abuse can cause a lifetime of lingering health issues.
FKA Twigs Sues Shia LeBeouf for Sexual Battery—Here's What That Means

She claims the actor knowingly gave her an STI.
Daisy Coleman, Featured in Netflix Documentary About Teen Sex Assault, Dies By Suicide at Age 23

"My baby girl is gone," Melinda Coleman wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.
Officer Named in Breonna Taylor Shooting is Accused by Two Women of Sexual Assault

A Louisville police spokesman tells PEOPLE the department is poised to "conduct an investigation" into allegations against Officer Brett Hankison.
I Was Sexually Assaulted by My Boyfriend—Only I Didn't Realize It Until Years Later

"Knowing the perpetrator complicates matters. It's the reason most people don't report their assault, and it's why I didn’t know I was assaulted in the first place."
More Sexual Assault

Elizabeth Smart Says She Was Sexually Assaulted on a Plane Last Summer: 'I Froze'

"The last time someone touched me without my say so was when I was kidnapped," Elizabeth Smart said
I Was Sexually Assaulted During a Relationship, but It Took Me Years to Understand What Really Happened

"My story doesn’t fit the traditional narrative that we think of when someone says they’ve been assaulted."
I Was Sexually Abused as a Child for Years—Here’s How I Reclaimed My Power

'Stealthing' Is the Dangerous Form of Sexual Abuse You Need to Know About

I Was Raped by 4 Men—Here's What We Need to Stop Sexual Violence

Ellen DeGeneres Recalls Being Sexually Assaulted by Her Stepfather as a Teenager

Sexual Assault Awareness Month Is Here: What You Need to Know

One in three women experience sexual violence that involves physical contact, reports the CDC.

All Sexual Assault

6 Ways to Help a Partner Who's Experienced Sexual Assault

How to Enjoy Sex Again If You've Experienced Sexual Assault

6 Women Share How #MeToo Changed Their Lives a Year After Harvey Weinstein: 'I've Gone From Victim to Survivor'

All the Ways Sexual Assault and Harassment Can Affect Your Physical and Mental Health

Using a Date Rape Drug Test at a Bar Isn’t as Awkward as It Sounds

#WhyIDidntReport: Alyssa Milano and 9 Other Survivors Share Their Stories

How to Respond to Catcallers, Victim Blamers, and Demeaning Coworkers

Did Your Doctor Do Something Not Okay? An Ob-Gyn Explains How to Know and What to Do About It

I Was Sexually Assaulted in College. This Is How I Started Healing, and What I Do to Cope With Triggers in Today's News Cycle

I Called Out My Rapist on Twitter—Here's What Happened Next

This Twitter Thread Will Make You Realize How Universal Workplace Harassment Really Is

3 Real Women on What It’s Really Like to Stand up to a Groper

Watch Lady Gaga's Chilling New Video About Sexual Assault

The Celebrity-Studded Sexual Assault PSA That Everyone's Talking About

Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence Can Damage Long-Term Mental Health

