It’s no surprise that Serena Williams is crazy ripped, and yet, when she recently showed off her abs of steel in a recent Instagram post, the world collectively gasped—with good reason.

Williams, 38, shared a few different shots of herself in a super-cute blue bikini recently on her Instagram. One was a short boomerang video of herself and her sister Venus dancing on a yacht in bikinis, alongside the caption, “Yacht got time?”

Naturally, her photo was flooded with support from her fans, most of whom were in awe of her impressive six pack.

"Category is: BODY!!!!!!" one person wrote. Another added, "Ok abs." Caroline Wozniacki, another professional tennis player like Williams, commented on her post, "That six pack!! "

Her six pack wasn't the only wow-worthy shot she shared. On Sunday, she showed herself holding her leg up in a strenuous yoga pose, proving that she's just as flexible as she is strong.

Williams works hard for that body she's got. The tennis champ has an intense fitness routine that keeps her in tip-top shape for all of her matches. Williams previously told Fitness Magazine about her workouts and how she keeps things exciting while staying in shape.

“For me, it's so important to mix it up,” she said. “I ran, and then I biked. Then I did elliptical. That didn't work out so well, because it was boring, so I tried yoga. I started dancing because I couldn't train when I was sick. We started making up moves, and it was fun. Now I run for 10 minutes, and then I dance.”

Despite her incredible shape, Williams says that confidence hasn't always come easily, and she's been vocal in the past about the criticism she's received over her body, and how it's impacted her self esteem. In July, Williams was featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar where she opened up about coming to accept her body despite criticism she's received.

“I’ve been called every name in the book,” she told the publication. “I’ve been shamed because of my body shape. I’ve been paid unequally because of my sex. I’ve been penalized a game in the final of a Major because I expressed my opinion or grunted too loudly...And these are only the things that are seen by the public.”

She explained that her goal is to help other girls find confidence in their own bodies through her example.

“In short, it’s never been easy,” she said. “But then I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, ‘Maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her.’”

Needless to say, Serena Williams deserves to party on a yacht in a bikini more than anyone. End of discussion.

