Sensorineural Hearing Loss: Causes and Treatment

Sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) is the most common type of permanent hearing loss, affecting approximately 48 million people in the United States. It occurs from damage to the inner ear and cannot be reversed. If you have SNHL, most soft sounds will be difficult to hear. Even loud noise can be muffled or difficult to understand.
Two other types of hearing loss are conductive hearing loss and mixed hearing loss.
Conductive hearing loss is caused by something that stops sound from getting through the outer or middle ear. Mixed hearing loss occurs when you have both SNHL and a form of conductive hearing loss.
To understand how sensorineural hearing loss occurs, Health asked Angela Shoup, PhD, president of the American Academy of Audiology and executive director of the Callier Center for Communication Disorders at the University of Texas at Dallas.
"To understand sensorineural hearing loss," says Shoup, "you first have to understand how a sound is heard. Sound waves travel from the outer ear, through the ear canal to the eardrum. The eardrum vibrates, causing three connected bones in the middle ear to vibrate, which in turn passes along vibrations to the fluid-filled inner ear. Within the inner ear, there are thousands of hair cells laid out, kind of like the keys on a piano. These hair cells code the information and send the message to the hearing nerve, which then transmits information about the sound to the brain."
According to Shoup, sensorineural hearing loss occurs when something damages the hair cells, hearing nerve, or brain pathways of hearing. Approximately 15% of adults 18 or older in the United States have varying degrees of hearing loss, as reported by The National Center for Health Statistics. As you age, you are more likely to have hearing loss. An estimated 30 to 35% of people between 65 and 75 years old have some degree of hearing loss, increasing to 40 and 50% if you're over the age of 75.
Sensorineural hearing loss tends to be gradual and worsens over time. There are a few common causes for this type of hearing loss:
You may slowly realize it's difficult to hear conversations if there's background noise, or you may find it difficult to understand a child's softer voice.
When something is blocking the transmission of sound waves from reaching the inner ear, conductive hearing loss is occuring. Some examples of conductive hearing loss include:
"Conductive hearing loss can often be treated successfully medically or surgically," says Shoup. "If hearing persists, amplification may be an option. Sensorineural hearing loss is caused by damage or loss of the sensory cells of hearing, the hair cells, or changes in the hearing nerve or brain networks that process sounds. Sensorineural hearing loss is typically treated with amplification devices, such as custom fit hearing aids."
While SNHL is typically gradual, there is a variation of SNHL that can result in sudden deafness: sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSHL). With SSHL, there is rapid, unexplained loss of hearing. It can occur all at once or over several days. SSHL may affect only one ear. Health care professionals consider SSHL to be a medical emergency.
If you suspect you are experiencing SNHL, it's important to schedule a visit with an audiologist or otolaryngologist. A diagnostic test for hearing loss includes the following:
The results of your diagnostic hearing test are available quickly and will be mapped out on an audiogram. The audiogram will depict what you can typically hear at different pitch and volume levels. Volume is measured in decibels, while pitch is measured in hertz. The audiogram results will show if your hearing is normal or if it shows mild, moderate, moderately severe, severe, or profound hearing loss.
Unfortunately, SNHL is not a hearing condition that can be cured or reversed. However, it can be treated.
Hearing aids are wearable devices that amplify sound. The hearing aid's microphone receives sound and converts it into a digital signal. The device's amplifier increases the strength of the digital signal, sending the amplified sound into the ear. Some devices have different settings you can use to customize the level of amplification needed for your surroundings.
However, the cost of hearing aids can be prohibitively expensive, and not all insurance plans will cover the cost. According to Consumer Reports, the average out-of-pocket cost for a pair of hearing aids is $2,691.
Unlike hearing aids, which are removable devices, cochlear implants are surgically implanted. They are small electronic devices that stimulate the cochlear nerve. Cochlear implants can provide greater clarity of sound than hearing aids, but they require rehabilitation and training after surgery to achieve the best results.
The cost of cochlear implants is significant, typically exceeding $40,000. Some insurance companies provide coverage for the implants and surgery, so check your policy documents to see the available options.
While SNHL can be caused by genetics and illness, there are some ways to decrease your risk of developing hearing loss.
If you are around loud noises—such as a construction site or concert—wear hearing protectors like earplugs or protective earmuffs. If you listen to loud music, lower the volume to protect your hearing.
When prescribed any medications, ask if hearing loss is a potential side effect. If it is, talk to your doctor about possible alternatives.
If you feel like your hearing problems are worsening, visit a health care professional to get tested and discuss treatment options.
