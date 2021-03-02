Sensorineural Hearing Loss: Causes and Treatment

"To understand sensorineural hearing loss," says Shoup, "you first have to understand how a sound is heard. Sound waves travel from the outer ear, through the ear canal to the eardrum. The eardrum vibrates, causing three connected bones in the middle ear to vibrate, which in turn passes along vibrations to the fluid-filled inner ear. Within the inner ear, there are thousands of hair cells laid out, kind of like the keys on a piano. These hair cells code the information and send the message to the hearing nerve, which then transmits information about the sound to the brain."