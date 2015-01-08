Surprise: Snapping Selfies Linked to Narcissism

A word to the wise for the next time you’re browsing Tinder: if all his photos are selfies (especially the mirror kind, we're guessing), swipe left and don't look back.

Why? A new study published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences found that men who share more selfies in their social media profiles score higher on tests for narcissism and psychopathy. Narcissism is defined by the belief that you're smarter, more attractive, or generally better than others, while psychopaths suffer from a lack of empathy and regard for others.

On top of that, the researchers found that the guys who took the time to edit their pics before posting were found to be even more narcissistic (so watch out for Instagram addicts, too!), and also showed traits of self-objectification, meaning they're more concerned with appearances than personality or other virtues.

To reach their findings, the researchers surveyed 800 men between the ages of 18 and 40 asking about the photos they post online, and then gave them specialized personality questionnaires.

“It’s not surprising that men who post a lot of selfies and spend more time editing them are more narcissistic, but this is the first time it has actually been confirmed in a study,” said lead study author Jesse Fox, PhD, in a press release. “The more interesting finding is that they also score higher on this other anti-social personality trait, psychopathy, and are more prone to self-objectification.”

Fox emphasized that this doesn’t automatically mean that every guy with a selfie pic front and center is necessarily a true narcissist or psychopath, but that these men did show higher than average levels of anti-social qualities.

But ladies, before you think you can get away with your own selfies scot-free, Fox added that she’s working on a parallel study looking at women, and results so far suggests similar findings. Maybe we all just need to step away from the mirror and try meeting up with people IRL?

