The Case for Skipping Parties and Making New Year's Eve a Night of Self-Care

New Year's Eve is a time of festive celebration—of dressing up, hitting a dance floor or crowded bar, and counting down to midnight, all to the sounds of music blasting and champagne corks popping. It's about being with friends and loved ones, and waving good-bye to the old and welcoming in the new.

Well, we're totally on board with the out with the old, in with the new part. Which is why we're making the case for skipping the party scene and instead staying in and treating yourself to a night of self-care TLC. Doing these moves can help you breathe a sigh of relief, restore your spirit, and get in the right headspace so you launch your get-healthy resolutions on a strong note.

If you have big hopes coming up for 2018—such as losing weight, running a half marathon, doing a digital detox, getting more sleep—you’ll stack the cards in your favor if you’re physically and mentally prepared to tackle the challenge. Once you’ve made that mind shift, you can be on your way toward crushing your new year goals. These four self-care ideas for New Year's Eve will set you up for success.

Plan your first move for January 1

So your plan for 2018 is to build muscle, or learn to cook, or start practicing meditation. Now's the time, in the quiet of your home, to figure out what your first step will be toward making that goal happen. Don't aim too high—come up with something realistic that will launch you on your way. In other words, instead of an 8 a.m. run, plan it for a more doable 10 a.m. or 3 p.m. Think of one thing you can do every day that will help you make your resolution a reality. Write it down, and vow to stick to it.

“Figure out what is one minimum change you can make for your well-being,” advises says Stacey Morgenstern, certified health coach and co-founder of Health Coach Institute. Is that eating a nourishing breakfast? Taking a brisk walk with a pal? Stashing your phone away after work so you cut that digital cord? “Drastic changes won’t last, and you’ll set yourself up for self-bullying or failure," she says. "It’s the mini habits that make a big, positive impact over time."

Reach out to your support team

Even if you’re riding solo this December 31, that doesn’t mean you can’t be with loved ones. Reach out—call, text, leave a sweet message on their Instagram. Connecting with the people who know you and support you can give you the feels, but it’ll also clue you into who you want as part of your support team as you tackle your 2018 goals. Tell them what you're up to, so they can cheer you on as the year moves along.

“Setting a resolution is easy. Keeping it is hard, unless you have the right support and accountability,” says Morgenstern. Who’s going to cheerlead you through the rough days or check in? “That is really what will make this year different,” she adds.

Clear the clutter

We get it, going through your closets and pantry and deciding what to keep and what to junk doesn't exactly sound like an ideal New Year's Eve. But hear us out: There's something very empowering about cutting yourself free from things you don't use or need. Cleaning up and clearing out helps you feel in control and organized, and when your home is clutter-free, you'll feel less mentally cluttered as well.

Plus, others might need some of the things you're tossing more than you do. So look into local charities you can donate clothes, books, and other items. You'll like the way it feels to start the new year by giving back—stronger and more connected, and that ultimately will help you with your goals.

Treat yourself to indulgences

Self-care is all about doing what nourishes you. Feel like a glass or two of pinot, or making brownies, or hanging on the sofa doing pretty much nothing? Or maybe hitting the spa for a bunch of treatments or ordering in dinner from a decadent but delicious restaurant? Ignore the judgy voice in your head that's second-guessing or criticizing what you want and just enjoy yourself.

“Give yourself permission to have it your way and not feel guilty about it,” says Morgenstern. Indulgence doesn't always mean spending big money or lazing around—even turning in before midnight to score a few hours of extra sleep or popping in a yoga video is a way to treat yourself well and feed your soul. The positivity boost will help you make the changes you're planning and 2018 a success.