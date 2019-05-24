Sarah Hyland’s got scars, but she’s showing the world they’re nothing to be ashamed of. The Modern Family actress took to Instagram on Thursday, May 23, to show off the scars on her stomach following her kidney transplant— and gave a shout out to Ellen DeGeneres while doing so.

“Hey @theellenshow I know you’re besties with Jen but does she wear your underwear outside of her jeans like me? #showyourscars,” she wrote alongside a mirror selfie that showed the lower half of her torso and legs while wearing Ellen DeGeneres underwear.

ICYMI: Hyland was born with kidney dysplasia, a condition in which her kidneys don’t fully form in the womb. In 2018, the actress shared in an interview with Self that at 26 years old, she’s had 16 surgeries. Two of the surgeries were kidney transplants: one in 2012, when her father gave her a kidney, and one in 2017, when her body rejected her father's kidney and her brother donated his. During the emotional interview, Hyland revealed that she's always felt like a "burden" to her loved ones.

“I had gone through [my whole life] of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for,” she said at the time.

She revealed that, at the time, her physical health took a toll on her mental health and said that she felt suicidal because of it. “For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn’t want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad,” she said.

In the past year, however, the 28-year-old has been active on social media about showing off her body, scars and all. In July 2018, she shared a series of selfies that revealed her scars, just a month after she was hospitalized for an unknown health issue.

We are so here for Sarah’s self-loving shots, and we only hope she posts more of them.

