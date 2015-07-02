Sandra Bullock is Not Having It With Media's Scrutiny of Women

You might remember that earlier this year Sandra Bullock was named "World's Most Beautiful Woman" by People magazine. Now she's opening up about her reasons for accepting the honor—and quickly showing the world that she is so much more than a pretty-faced title-holder in the process.

"I feel like it's become open hunting season in how women are attacked and it's not because of who we are as people, it's because of how we look or our age," Bullock told E! News at the Minions junket this week. "I'm shocked—and maybe I was just naïve, but I'm embarrassed by it. My son is getting ready to grow up in this world and I'm trying to raise a good man who values and appreciates women, and here we have this attack on women in the media that I don't see a stop happening."

The Oscar winner then said that she accepted the "generous" offer from People to be on the cover, only if she could commend other truly beautiful women: "women who rise above and take care of business," she explained.

Or, as she put it in her interview with People back in May: "Real beauty is quiet. Especially in this town, it's just so hard not to say, 'Oh, I need to look like that.' No, be a good person, be a good mom, do a good job with the lunch, let someone cut in front of you who looks like they're in a bigger hurry. The people I find most beautiful are the ones who aren't trying."

It's no secret that women (especially in Hollywood) are under extreme pressure to exemplify a very narrow definition of beauty, and that being pretty or sexy often overshadows any attention paid to accomplishments. We could all do well by re-aligning our priorities along with Bullock, by focusing on what really defines us (our intellect, compassion, character and hard work) as opposed to trying to fit a mold formed by others.

The Minions star ended her E! interview by saying, "We need to stop. We are harming girls and women in a way, at a speed, that...it's scaring me. It's really scaring me."

