Ronda Rousey's Middle Finger Almost Snapped In Two—See the Graphic Photo

Professional wrestler Ronda Rousey shared a (quite disturbing) photo of her broken finger on Instagram Tuesday—and it definitely warrants a "graphic content" warning.

In the photo, Rousey shows the middle finger on her left hand practically snapped in two. The craziest part? Rousey apparently didn’t notice the break at first, which happened while she was filming for the drama series 9-1-1.

“So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting [9-1-1]," she wrote in the caption. "Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking,” Okay, what? How does one not notice a break like that the second it happens?

Rousey continued explaining: “I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to.”

“After a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital," she wrote. "I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover."

According to the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH), injuries like these that involve the fingertips are among the most common hand injuries. That's because fingertips are exposed to many activities, the ASSH explains. “A fingertip injury can result in damage to the skin, bone, nailbed, tendons, and the pulp, the padded area of the fingertip. You can also damage the nerve endings in the fingertips,” according to ASSH.

The treatment for a fingertip injury obviously depends on the nature of the injury. Treatment could be as simple as dressing the injury with gauze or as severe as amputation. It could also involve splints, metal pins, or surgery, according to ASSH. Rousey's injury, according to her Instagram post, apparently warranted the latter. Doctors at the hospital "promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws," she wrote.

You might think that an injury like this would take weeks to come back from, but Rousey explained that she was at least somewhat functional just a few days after the incident. “Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days,” she said.

Rousey laughed off the gruesome injury, humorously promoting 9-1-1. She wrote in the Instagram post, “Tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didn’t just fall off in this upcoming season.”

