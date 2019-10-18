While most of us are starting to break out their winter coats, Rihanna is stripping down to a bikini—and looking incredible while doing so.

The singer, 31, shared a video of herself yesterday rocking a black bikini with an equally sexy sheer robe while walking to the pool, and within a day, it (unsurprisingly) received over 12 million views. While she didn't give the post a caption, the video clearly speaks for itself.

This isn't the first time Rihanna has radiated self-assurance and confidence in her body. In 2017, she opened up about her body to The Cut, and how she accepts all of her curves and body fluctuations.

"I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day—the next week—I need something oversized," she told the outlet. "I really pay attention every day when I go into the closet about what’s working for my body that morning."

Rihanna added that that's how she approaches fashion—how to dress for the body you have, not the body you want. "I feel like that’s how everyone should go after fashion, because it’s an individual thing," she said. "And then, if you take it further, it’s like: What week are you having? You having a skinny week? You having a fat week? Are we doing arms this week? We doing legs this week? We doing oversized?"

In addition to radiating body confidence at any size, the singer also works her butt off in the gym. One of Rihanna's trainers, Jamie Granger, previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the singer likes to switch up her workouts, getting a variety of activities into her fitness regimen. "We do cycling, hiking, paddling—we try to mix it up," Granger explained, adding that the two do "everything from powerlifting to plyometrics."

Another trainer Rihanna has worked with, Dede Lagree, of LA-based fitness studio Lagree Fitness, told Livestrong.com that the singer has worked out on a Supraformer machine—a "resistance-based exercise machine"—to tone her core, arms, and thighs. Since Rihanna clearly doesn't have a ton of time to spend working out, she kept her workouts to under 30-minutes, according to Lagree. Her fave move? One called the "French twist," which "is particularly effective to work the abs and obliques and give you a well-defined and toned midsection," said Lagree.

Basically, Rihanna is a body-positive icon who looks amazing in a black bikini and also appreciates a killer workout. As if you needed any more reasons to love her, am I right?

