Sexist Trolls Told This Record-Breaking Teen Skier to “Make Me a Sandwich”—So She Fired Back

Jade Hameister recently made history—and a mean ham and cheese sandwich.

Earlier this month, the 16-year-old Australian skier took a record-breaking trip to the South Pole and posted what could very well be the most epic clap back of all time. It all started in 2016, when Hameister did a TEDx Talk in which she shared her story about becoming the youngest person to ski to the North Pole from anywhere outside the last degree.

Her talk attracted thousands of views—and also several sexist and offensive comments from men asking her to "make them a sandwich," as Hameister put it.

Fast forward to January 2018. After an impressive 37-day, 370-mile journey to the South Pole, she posted a triumphant selfie, along with a message for her TEDx Talk trolls.

“Tonight I skied back to the Pole again,” Hameister shared in a Facebook post. “...to take this photo for all those men who commented ‘Make me a sandwich’ on my TEDX Talk. I made you a sandwich (ham & cheese), now ski 37 days and 600km to the South Pole and you can eat it xx.”

In the days following, Hameister received support from well-wishers all over the world, and her ham and cheese clap back has gone viral. With her latest expedition, she’s achieved the “Polar Hat Trick,” a feat that involves covering the North Pole, Greenland, and the South Pole on skis.

“Whilst these adventures were never about breaking records to me, over time I have learnt of the few I have broken along the way,” she wrote on one Instagram post.

Hmm, something tells us that none of those trolls have anywhere near the ski skills needed to come to the South Pole and take Hameister up on her sandwich offer.