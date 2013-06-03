Recipe of the Day: Spiced Pecan and Roasted Pear Salad

How amazing are cooked pears? Their warm deliciousness gets us every time. That's part of the reason we love this four-step, 20-minute salad.

It's relatively low in calories (275 per serving), high in fiber (6 grams), and has tasty ingredients like blue cheese, pecans, and endive. Yum!

Pecans are rich in beta-sitosterol, a plant sterol that is thought to help lower cholesterol.

This salad provides 7 grams of protein, but if you want to add more, shrimp would be a great, tasty way to increase your protein intake.

Serve this salad with flatbread crackers for the perfect meal.

Ingredients: pecans, garam masala, salt, pears, sherry vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, olive oil, watercress, endive, blue cheese, flatbread crackers.

Try this recipe: Spiced Pecan and Roasted Pear Salad

