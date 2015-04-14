The Awesome Reason Rebel Wilson Wore Giant Wings at the MTV Movie Awards

Rebel Wilson more than lived up to her name at Sunday night’s MTV Movie Awards.

The actress, who joined fellow Pitch Perfect cast members onstage to introduce a clip from their upcoming sequel and hand out some hardware to Bradley Cooper, pretty much stole the show in a bedazzled bra, black leather leggings, and large feathered angel wings—a look more than a little reminiscent of the Victoria's Secret Angels.

A few moments later, there was no mistaking the reference: Wilson coyly dropped the winner’s envelope and bent down to retrieve it, revealing the word THINK emblazoned on her the backside of her pants (a none-too-subtle jab at VS’s teen clothing line, Pink).

Turns out, Wilson wasn’t making a frivolous fashion statement—she was making a point: Beauty has no boundaries. According to PEOPLE, she had this to say to reporters in the press room backstage:

"The ‘Bella’ girls are all different shape and sizes and nationalities. I think one of the good messages in the movie is that you’re all beautiful. I think sometimes girls look at Victoria’s Secret models and think that they have to model themselves after that, but I really don’t think that’s the best, even though they are called ‘models,’ they’re not the best people to model yourself after. I like to encourage girls to think, which is why I put that on my butt. It’s really about what’s up here [points to head], and not what's here [points to backside]."

With that, Wilson went into a little more detail about her outfit (it was an awards show, after all), revealing that the jewel-encrusted, fringe-embellished bra was handmade in Dubai of all places, by a designer who’s also created looks for Lady Gaga and Madonna.

A show-stopper, for sure. But it was Wilson’s message that was truly priceless.

