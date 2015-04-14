The Awesome Reason Rebel Wilson Wore Giant Wings at the MTV Movie Awards

Rebel Wilson more than lived up to her name at Sunday’s awards, sending a message to Victoria's Secret with her angel wings, bedazzled bra, and "THINK" pants.
Rebel Wilson more than lived up to her name at Sunday night’s MTV Movie Awards.
The actress, who joined fellow Pitch Perfect cast members onstage to introduce a clip from their upcoming sequel and hand out some hardware to Bradley Cooper, pretty much stole the show in a bedazzled bra, black leather leggings, and large feathered angel wings—a look more than a little reminiscent of the Victoria's Secret Angels.
A few moments later, there was no mistaking the reference: Wilson coyly dropped the winner’s envelope and bent down to retrieve it, revealing the word THINK emblazoned on her the backside of her pants (a none-too-subtle jab at VS’s teen clothing line, Pink).
Turns out, Wilson wasn’t making a frivolous fashion statement—she was making a point: Beauty has no boundaries. According to PEOPLE, she had this to say to reporters in the press room backstage:
With that, Wilson went into a little more detail about her outfit (it was an awards show, after all), revealing that the jewel-encrusted, fringe-embellished bra was handmade in Dubai of all places, by a designer who’s also created looks for Lady Gaga and Madonna.
A show-stopper, for sure. But it was Wilson’s message that was truly priceless.
